Vastada Consulting launches digital marketing agency ‘ImPerfect Digital’

While the lockdown extension continues to impact the businesses, Vastada Consulting has launched the agency ImPerfect Digital to provide digital marketing services to organisations across the country. The agency aims to help brands accelerate their presence in the digital space by providing services and experts who are ready to assist them through video calls during the time of this pandemic.

The company provides services that leverage the power of the internet such as Google display ads, Google search ads, YouTube video ads, native ads, Facebook ads, Google dynamic remarketing, Google shopping ads, lead generation techniques etc to drive growth of businesses. According to Neha Yaduvanshi, founder, Vastada Consulting, through multiple marketing methods, technology-driven solutions, latest techniques, and result-oriented strategies, the company aims to ensure that the digital space doesn’t come to a standstill. “The team at ImPerfect Digital will work side by side with a brand, through phone calls, video calls to provide the most effective and scalable solutions,” she added.

Furthermore, through a real-time analytics report as well as focus on areas like lookalike audiences and retargeting, the company aims to provide the best rate of conversion so that businesses excel. “With a team of experts having an in-depth understanding of social media, the company aims to deliver innovative, specialized and data-driven solutions through particularly unique and creative ideas,” the company said in an official communication.

ImPerfect Digital is a full service digital marketing agency that offers a range of services to enable businesses to grow. With a focus on data driven campaigns, ROI and quality lead generation, the company offers different services such as SEO to SMO, SMM, PPC, ORM, content promotion, video ads to drive business growth.

