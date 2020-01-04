Vaseline emerges as the most advertised brand in Week 52: BARC

Published: January 4, 2020 4:34:59 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited is the biggest advertiser

Top 10 advertisers, Top 10 brandsHUL increased its ad insertions between 23-29 December by 14% from the previous week

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reigns over the television advertisement space as Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion emerged as the most advertised brand in week 52, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions increased in week 52 to 1,92,062 as opposed to 1,68,451 in Week 51. Following HUL was ITC Ltd, recording a decline of 9.1% to 61,261 ad insertions from week 51 where it stood at 67,345. While ITC’s ad insertions decreased between December 23-29 (week 52), Ponds India, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd which stood at third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, increased their ad insertion in week 52 from week 51 by approximately 15%.

Interestingly, Wipro Ltd and Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd which stood at sixth and ninth place, respectively, in week 51 was out of the top 10 advertisers list in week 52, as the companies made space for Colgate Palmolive and Trivago. 

Week:51 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd168,451
2ITC Ltd67,435
3Ponds India40,829
4Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd36,667
5Godrej Consumer Products Ltd27,730
6Wipro Ltd26,455
7Smithkline Beecham25,888
8Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd23,106
9Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd22,340
10Procter & Gamble22,284

 

Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd192,062
2ITC Ltd61,261
3Ponds India47,074
4Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd42,184
5Godrej Consumer Products Ltd31,979
6Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd24,774
7Smithkline Beecham20,584
8Procter & Gamble19,154
9Colgate Palmolive India Ltd15,005
10Trivago14,587

HUL owned Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion upped its volume of advertisements 14.3% to 17,936 in week 52 as opposed to 15,688 in week 51. Following this and maintaining its second position is German transnational technology company Trivago, with almost the same ad insertions in the two weeks. (1%) Interestingly, Amazon.in which stood at the third position in week 51,12,876, did not make it to the top 10 brands list in the succeeding week. Similarly, Medlife.com, Sabse Pehle Life Insurance, Idea Phone Line which stood at the eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 52 list. Meanwhile, Myntra.com, Almond Board of California, LIC-Corporation, Dove Shampoo make an entry to the list in week 52 at sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth positions. 

Week:51 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion15,688
2Trivago14,774
3Amazon.in12,876
4Surf Excel Easy Wash12,021
5Lux Toilet Soap11,025
6Vivo V1710,510
7Clinic Plus Shampoo9,769
8Medlife.com9,413
9Sabse Pehle Life Insurance9,082
10Idea Phone Line8,845

 

Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion17,936
2Trivago14,587
3Surf Excel Easy Wash14,053
4Lux Toilet Soap12,558
5Clinic Plus Shampoo10,636
6Myntra.com10,460
7Almond Board Of California10,089
8LIC-Corporate9,633
9Dove Shampoo9,204
10Vivo V178,801

