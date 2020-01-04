Vaseline emerges as the most advertised brand in Week 52: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited is the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reigns over the television advertisement space as Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion emerged as the most advertised brand in week 52, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions increased in week 52 to 1,92,062 as opposed to 1,68,451 in Week 51. Following HUL was ITC Ltd, recording a decline of 9.1% to 61,261 ad insertions from week 51 where it stood at 67,345. While ITC’s ad insertions decreased between December 23-29 (week 52), Ponds India, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd which stood at third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, increased their ad insertion in week 52 from week 51 by approximately 15%.
Interestingly, Wipro Ltd and Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd which stood at sixth and ninth place, respectively, in week 51 was out of the top 10 advertisers list in week 52, as the companies made space for Colgate Palmolive and Trivago.
|Week:51 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|168,451
|2
|ITC Ltd
|67,435
|3
|Ponds India
|40,829
|4
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|36,667
|5
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|27,730
|6
|Wipro Ltd
|26,455
|7
|Smithkline Beecham
|25,888
|8
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|23,106
|9
|Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd
|22,340
|10
|Procter & Gamble
|22,284
|Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|192,062
|2
|ITC Ltd
|61,261
|3
|Ponds India
|47,074
|4
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|42,184
|5
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|31,979
|6
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|24,774
|7
|Smithkline Beecham
|20,584
|8
|Procter & Gamble
|19,154
|9
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|15,005
|10
|Trivago
|14,587
HUL owned Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion upped its volume of advertisements 14.3% to 17,936 in week 52 as opposed to 15,688 in week 51. Following this and maintaining its second position is German transnational technology company Trivago, with almost the same ad insertions in the two weeks. (1%) Interestingly, Amazon.in which stood at the third position in week 51,12,876, did not make it to the top 10 brands list in the succeeding week. Similarly, Medlife.com, Sabse Pehle Life Insurance, Idea Phone Line which stood at the eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 52 list. Meanwhile, Myntra.com, Almond Board of California, LIC-Corporation, Dove Shampoo make an entry to the list in week 52 at sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth positions.
|Week:51 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion
|15,688
|2
|Trivago
|14,774
|3
|Amazon.in
|12,876
|4
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|12,021
|5
|Lux Toilet Soap
|11,025
|6
|Vivo V17
|10,510
|7
|Clinic Plus Shampoo
|9,769
|8
|Medlife.com
|9,413
|9
|Sabse Pehle Life Insurance
|9,082
|10
|Idea Phone Line
|8,845
|Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion
|17,936
|2
|Trivago
|14,587
|3
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|14,053
|4
|Lux Toilet Soap
|12,558
|5
|Clinic Plus Shampoo
|10,636
|6
|Myntra.com
|10,460
|7
|Almond Board Of California
|10,089
|8
|LIC-Corporate
|9,633
|9
|Dove Shampoo
|9,204
|10
|Vivo V17
|8,801
