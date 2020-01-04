Vaseline emerges as the most advertised brand in Week 52: BARC

HUL increased its ad insertions between 23-29 December by 14% from the previous week

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reigns over the television advertisement space as Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion emerged as the most advertised brand in week 52, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions increased in week 52 to 1,92,062 as opposed to 1,68,451 in Week 51. Following HUL was ITC Ltd, recording a decline of 9.1% to 61,261 ad insertions from week 51 where it stood at 67,345. While ITC’s ad insertions decreased between December 23-29 (week 52), Ponds India, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd which stood at third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, increased their ad insertion in week 52 from week 51 by approximately 15%.

Interestingly, Wipro Ltd and Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd which stood at sixth and ninth place, respectively, in week 51 was out of the top 10 advertisers list in week 52, as the companies made space for Colgate Palmolive and Trivago.

Week:51 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 168,451 2 ITC Ltd 67,435 3 Ponds India 40,829 4 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 36,667 5 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 27,730 6 Wipro Ltd 26,455 7 Smithkline Beecham 25,888 8 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 23,106 9 Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd 22,340 10 Procter & Gamble 22,284

Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 192,062 2 ITC Ltd 61,261 3 Ponds India 47,074 4 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 42,184 5 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 31,979 6 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 24,774 7 Smithkline Beecham 20,584 8 Procter & Gamble 19,154 9 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 15,005 10 Trivago 14,587

HUL owned Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion upped its volume of advertisements 14.3% to 17,936 in week 52 as opposed to 15,688 in week 51. Following this and maintaining its second position is German transnational technology company Trivago, with almost the same ad insertions in the two weeks. (1%) Interestingly, Amazon.in which stood at the third position in week 51,12,876, did not make it to the top 10 brands list in the succeeding week. Similarly, Medlife.com, Sabse Pehle Life Insurance, Idea Phone Line which stood at the eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 52 list. Meanwhile, Myntra.com, Almond Board of California, LIC-Corporation, Dove Shampoo make an entry to the list in week 52 at sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth positions.

Week:51 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion 15,688 2 Trivago 14,774 3 Amazon.in 12,876 4 Surf Excel Easy Wash 12,021 5 Lux Toilet Soap 11,025 6 Vivo V17 10,510 7 Clinic Plus Shampoo 9,769 8 Medlife.com 9,413 9 Sabse Pehle Life Insurance 9,082 10 Idea Phone Line 8,845

Week:52 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion 17,936 2 Trivago 14,587 3 Surf Excel Easy Wash 14,053 4 Lux Toilet Soap 12,558 5 Clinic Plus Shampoo 10,636 6 Myntra.com 10,460 7 Almond Board Of California 10,089 8 LIC-Corporate 9,633 9 Dove Shampoo 9,204 10 Vivo V17 8,801

