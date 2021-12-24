Varun Dhawan invests undisclosed amount in Fast&Up

With this funding, Fast&Up aims to accelerate its vision of providing quality nutrition to more consumers, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and scaling up globally

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has invested an undisclosed amount in Fast&Up. This investment comes right after Fast&Up raised its Series C funding of $22 million by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA). It’s the first time Morgan Stanley has invested into a new-age business. “I have always been inclined towards clean nutrition and fitness. Having seen a first-hand dedication of Fast&Up towards offering customers the very best experience when it comes to their products, I am well familiar with the brand’s market leadership and growing equity. Can’t wait to be part of the journey to accelerate India’s much-required nutrition transformation,” Varun Dhawan said.

The Good Vibes Officer of the brand has become increasingly aware of the challenges of everyday nutrition leading towards his investment in the sector. The six-year-old healthy nutrition startup claims to have reached over 100 million people a month. It launched 20 new products in 2020 seeing a 100% growth in the previous financial year with an aim to cater to the overall health of the entire Indian family through its core belief of intelligent nutrition that is Informed-Choice Certified.

Varun Dhawan is the Good Vibes Officer of the company and are looking forward to this partnership being further strengthened with his investment in Fast&Up, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO and co-founder, Fast&Up, stated. “We are excited to welcome Varun Dhawan to our Fast&Up family with his interest lying in the fitness sector. His alignment will help accelerate the brand foray into the Indian consumers who want to be active with intelligent nutrition,” he added.

Fast&Up aims to accelerate its vision of providing quality nutrition to more consumers, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and scaling up globally. The brand has been aggressively investing in its product research to propel the development of a leading longevity-focused everyday nutrition brand and intends to enter newer categories.

