Vanity Wagon appoints Vikram Tyagi as assistant vice president, creative and content

Clean beauty market-place Vanity Wagon has appointed Vikram Tyagi as their new assistant vice president – creative and content. In his new role, Tyagi will aim to strengthen the language and image of Vanity Wagon across all their platforms.

For Vikram Tyagi, there has been a momentous rise in the number of D2C beauty brands that have emerged over the past couple of years, especially during Covid. “Vanity Wagon is a clean beauty marketplace that provides a platform for such brands to stand out and find potential customers. We are looking forward to building Vanity Wagon as people’s one-stop shop for indulging into clean and safe alternatives. We have also launched a homegrown beauty brand by the name “Better Beauty” in collaboration with Anita Hassanandani Reddy,” he added.

With a deep understanding of English, Hindi, and Urdu languages, Tyagi has offered voices and built images for start-ups that have emerged into luxury brands and IPs of global repute by designing and developing unconventional, digitally-relevant content strategies.

Over the last decade, Tyagi’s career has spanned a multitude of genres. From starting out as a copywriter in advertising agencies such as Young and Rubicam and Havas Worldwide, to co-founding two media agencies, Ufaan.org and Forest Communications; from teaching advertising and journalism students at Marwah Studios and Apparel House to establishing India Craft Week – India’s first cultural and business platform for the craft sector. He has also been associated with brands such as India Craft Week, Craft Béton by Dalmia Bharat, Urban Company, Five Star Textiles Limited.

Vanity Wagon is a clean beauty marketplace. The marketplace is one of the finest information-oriented beauty marketplaces that pledges to bring only toxin-free and natural beauty products to its consumers. They claim to offer a trust-worthy platform where one of the most requested elements between a business and a customer, i.e., transparency is paramount of their relationship.

