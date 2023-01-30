Van Heusen, Paytm Insider partner for musical concert on PartyNite Metaverse

Van Heusen, the lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), has kickstarted its metaverse journey with a virtual musical concert in association with local pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’. The clothing franchise has partnered with PartyNite Metaverse to create a virtual performance space called Van Heusen MetaPlay, which will also showcase the brand’s merchandise.

Fans and viewers can style their avatars with the latest collections and ensembles from Van Heusen and enjoy the show with their friends on the Partynite app.

“Fashion in the metaverse is poised to emulate what we already see in day-to-day life; it’s engaging to dress-up avatars and use fashion as a form of self-expression and personal status. This musical concert is just the perfect amalgamation of Fashion, Music and cutting-edge technology that we would like to share with our discerning consumers.” said Abhay Bahugune, chief operating officer-Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

As part of this partnership, Viewers can RSVP on Paytm Insider and experience the brand’s metaverse music concert in India.

“From marketplaces filling in the gaps in streaming services, to full-blown NFT bands, the metaverse is ushering a new dawn for brands in terms of consumer engagement and fashion as an industry can mine gold on the metaverse, it fits in seamlessly. With the metaverse we will be able to push the envelope further. Not just see and buy but experience and buy is the name of the game.” said Rajat Ojha, CEO, Partynite Metaverse.

The virtual music concert is slated to happen on February 2, 2023 and the fans can log in to their PartyNite app once the registration is made on Paytm Insider app.

“Recent times have witnessed major artists conducting metaverse performances and that leads us to believe that the music metaverse offers artists a new canvas for creativity.” noted Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider.

Also Read SBICAP Securities Limited launches new brand identity

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook