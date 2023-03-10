Valvoline unveils #SwitchtoSynthetic campaign with RJ Naved

Valvoline Cummins, has rolled out a new campaign, #Switch to Synthetic that aims to connect with car users encouraging them to switch to full synthetic engine oil for protection and care for their vehicles.

As per the company, the campaign emphasizes the brand’s belief that all cars whether big or small, old, or new, irrespective of make and segment, deserve car care, and should be taken care of.

Valvoline has associated with 98.3FM Radio Mirchi fame RJ Naved, for the campaign #SwitchToSynthetic.

Speaking about the campaign, Ipshita Chowdhury, chief marketing officer, Valvoline Cummins India JV, said, “I believe humour is one of the highest forms of intelligence. It can be very insightful and inclusive, so it increases the receptivity to the audience. For a long time, it has been a common axion with all car owners that full synthetic engine oils are elusive to them and not their purview. Through the campaign, Switch to Synthetic and our range of all climate full synthetic engine oils, we want to dispel the myth.”

In this digital video, RJ Naved randomly calls a car owner enacting as a mechanic and pranks them.



Through #SwitchToSynthetic campaign, the company also talks about their all climate advanced 5W30 and all climate premium 10W40 full synthetic engine oils, making it accessible for all car owners.

