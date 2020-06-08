Valvoline enters into a global partnership with football club Sevilla FC

The new partnership logo will debut in first La Liga return match set for June 11

Global Lubricants and automotive services brand Valvoline has signed a multi-year global partnership agreement with European football club Sevilla FC, which includes Valvoline appearing on the sleeve of the Men’s First Team. The new partnership logo will be unveiled by the brand on June 11, when Sevilla FC plays Real Betis in the Gran Derbi in the first match of La Liga’s return to action.

The club has signed Valvoline as a sponsor for the next three seasons, at a difficult time for the world and industry, José Castro, chairman, Sevilla FC Club said. “Valvoline has highlighted our way of living football, our passion and our history – and that’s something that we celebrate and something that motivates us to continue achieving important milestones to enhance this important agreement,” he added.

Valvoline has a lineage of 150 years and we look forward to this partnership with Sevilla FC that follows the same vision of thriving for excellence and originality, Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Pvt Ltd stated. “There are newer possibilities that the collaboration brings at the global level and we also look forward to presenting the same to the consumers here in India,” he explained.

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited is a 50:50 joint venture between Valvoline International Inc. U.S.A and Cummins India Ltd in India, manufacturer of diesel engines. Valvoline Cummins Private Limited is engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of lubricants, grease and other allied products. Today, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited manufactures a number of fluids such as engine oils, gear oils, radiator coolants, brake fluids etc. for engines made by various OEMs, including Tata Motors. The company has a team of over 400 employees across the country.

