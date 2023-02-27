scorecardresearch
Valvoline Cummins launches new ‘Switch to synthetic’ campaign; partners with RJ Naved

In this digital video, RJ Naved assumes the role of a mechanic and pranks a car owner in his signature style.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Valvoline Campaign
The brand collaborated with RJ Naved talking about the benefits of synthetic oil.

Valvoline Cummins, an engine oil brand, has launched a new campaign, ‘Switch to Synthetic,’. The campaign urges car owners to switch to full synthetic engine oil for the best protection and care for their vehicles.

The campaign emphasizes that all cars, regardless of size, age, make, or segment, deserve the best care possible. Valvoline has also partnered with RJ Naved of 98.3FM Radio Mirchi for the  campaign.

In this digital video, RJ Naved assumes the role of a mechanic and pranks a car owner in his signature style. 

“When Valvoline launched its range of All Climate Full Synthetic Engine Oils and wanted to spread awareness about the value and benefits of its synthetic oils for all types of cars through the ‘Switch to Synthetic’ campaign, Murga became a tremendous platform to reach the audience and leverage the virality of our content.” RJ Naved said. 

“I believe humour is one of the highest forms of intelligence. It can be very insightful and inclusive, so it increases the receptivity to the audience. For a long time, it has been a common axion with all car owners that full synthetic engine oils are elusive to them and not their purview. Through our campaign Switch to Synthetic and our range of All Climate Full Synthetic Engine Oils, we want to dispel the myth.” said Ipshita Chowdhury, chief marketing officer, Valvoline Cummins India JV.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 14:15 IST