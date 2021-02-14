Valentine’s Day 2021: How brands celebrated the season of love

Brand campaigns rolled out on Valentine’s Day 2021

Even as Valentine’s Day celebrations may have been a little different this year due to the pandemic, brands ensured to remain connected with their consumers. From responsible celebrations to ideas to celebrate the day in these tough times, here’s how brands celebrated the season of love–

SOCIAL

Café and bar chain SOCIAL has launched a new campaign called #LoveIsOffline – an inclusive 360-degree campaign to celebrate meeting those you love in the real world. The past year has largely been marked by isolation and digital experiences, but now that things are slowly going back to normal, SOCIAL wants to celebrate responsibly via curated one-on-one experiences with its extended community across cities.

Fujifilm

Fujifilm India Private Limited launched its digital campaign titled ‘Give love; Gift an Instant Camera’ on Valentine’s Day. Fujifilm has rolled out this campaign to address the confusion among consumers to purchase the perfect gift not only for their partners but also for their other loving members of family and friends.

Kitkat

Kitkat wants consumers to go beyond the regular and express their love to all those who bring a smile in their breaks – their bestie, their new neighbour or their online class buddy. The campaign extends the thought of ‘Life Hai, KITKAT Break Banta Hai’ by encouraging the consumers to re-connect with those who matter in their lives.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day by giving young people in love ideas, on how to celebrate Valentine’s Day in these tough times. At the heart of the campaign are six heart melting stories of couples across different relationship stages going far to make their partner feel special on Valentine’s Day.

Havells

Havells India Limited, a leading fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) company announced its latest Valentine’s Day campaign urging customers to create the perfect style with safe and stress-free grooming experience. The digital campaign aims to educate on various aspects of self-grooming amid the ‘New Normal’ with various styling themes for both male and female audiences.

Titan SKINN

SKINN, a fine fragrance brand from the house of Titan, launched its digital campaign #BestSaidWithSKINN to celebrate Valentine’s Day with celebrated actor Rajkummar Rao and his partner Patralekha. Conceptualised by Ogilvy and produced by Interactive Avenues for the digital medium, this new film brings alive the thought that when words fail to express its #BestSaidWithSkinn.

OkCupid

Dating app OkCupid launched the second leg of its digital campaign #LoveIs… to celebrate single millennials or ‘hopeful romantics’ to gently remind them that they deserve love and not to lose hope as #LoveIsIncoming.

Wakefit

To bring a smile to single people’s faces, as Valentine’s Day frenzy reaches a tipping point, Wakefit launched a new campaign. The Piya Milan Band launched its new “Single”, dedicated to all the singles on Valentine’s day, to make their day exciting and joyful. It narrates the plight of a single guy, as he navigates his social life, all the while looking to find his one true love.

Casio India

Casio India, the watch brand introduced a campaign to celebrate the season of love. As part of the campaign, the brand has rolled out two videos that reiterate the importance of time keeping for your special ones.

Britannia Little Hearts

Reminiscing the deeds of romance and making someone’s heartbreak a little sweeter, the film takes us through the journey of a comedy of errors. This brand-new campaign by Britannia Little Hearts takes you on a fun ride that will make you believe that just like Little Hearts every little heartbreak can be loaded with sweetness too.

