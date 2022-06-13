Vahdam India appoints Sneha Beriwal as CMO

Vahdam India has roped in Sneha Beriwal as its chief marketing officer (CMO) to shape, drive, and execute its marketing strategy. Beriwal will be leading the entire marketing function at Vahdam India and will report into the founder and CEO, Bala Sarda.

“She has joined Vahdam at an exciting time of growth and brings a tremendous amount of marketing expertise with her. As CMO, she will be leveraging her capacity for storytelling and brand building to help the company usher in the next level of growth,” Sarda said.

Beriwal brings in over 17 years of experience and prior to joining Vahdam, she worked at Aditya Birla Group for five years where she started as associate vice president, marketing at Aditya Birla Payments Bank, and then became the head, brand and campaigns at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd – Pantaloons and in 2022, she served as joint vice-president, marketing at Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited. She has also worked across diverse consumer goods companies such as Nestle, Dabur, Westmill Foods and Novartis.

“I am partnering in Bala Sarda’s vision of building a global brand from India. Vahdam has all the ingredients ready for creating a very unique and compelling brand. The vision, the product and the ambition to create something global is a combination that’s unique to Vahdam. I want to use my experience in brand building, storytelling and focusing on the customer and contribute to this growing purpose led organisation,” Beriwal stated.

Vahdam India was founded in 2015, by Bala Sarda with a mission to build a home-grown Indian brand for the world. The company claims to have raised funding from marquee funds such as IIFL, Sixth Sense Ventures, Fireside Ventures, among others.

