Vahak rolls out digital campaign featuring Rohitash Gaud and Shivaji Satam

Vahak is a 100% digital platform operating in a highly competitive yet unorganised industry

Online transport marketplace Vahak has launched a video campaign to showcase the transformation of the logistics sector in India via technology. The video features actors Rohitash Gaud and Shivaji Satam. The campaign aims to spread awareness among millions of truckers and transport companies across India by showcasing how truckers using the app no longer need to rely on outdated processes like using directories or spending hours calling their contacts for finding loads.

Most of the Indian truckers are disconnected from the benefits offered by technology due to their small scale of operations, lack of technical knowledge and aversion towards digital channels, Karan Shaha, co-founder and CEO, Vahak, said. “The pandemic has made this even more challenging as they mostly relied on in-person engagements with transporters and agents while they waited with their trucks staying idle. Vahak’s holistic online marketplace platform solves for this since it is a game-changer for the truckers and transporters. We are already India’s most preferred online marketplace for loads and lorries, and this campaign will further the awareness and reach of the Vahak platform,” he added.

In the first ad starring Rohitash Gaud as the truck driver, he is mocked by fellow truckers initially about his demand to get things done his way. However, he then proceeds to leave them in awe when he explains how the Vahak app lets him find the loading material of his choice on his preferred routes. The other campaign featuring actor Shivaji Satam shows him as the father with his son at their transport office. The father is shocked when he sees his son ready to leave for home at 5 pm. He tells his son how it is a challenging and time-consuming task to find trucks and that he should spend longer hours working. This is where the son delights his father by informing him how he is able to almost instantly find the right truckers and ensure ease of operations by using the Vahak app.

Vahak is a 100% digital platform operating in a highly competitive yet unorganised industry, Punit Chotia, head, growth and marketing, Vahak, said. “This is why we have consciously planned to use interactive marketing in the form of these vernacular language videos to create awareness about how an easy-to-use smartphone app can solve everyday problems for the truckers and transporters,” he stated.

Read Also: Mankind Pharma ropes in Vijay Sethupathi as the brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook