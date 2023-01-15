scorecardresearch
V13 Media promotes Lance Marwood as director of communications

For the company, the elevation is part of its growth strategy in the communication space

Written by BrandWagon Online
V13 Media promotes Lance Marwood as director of communications
V13 Media welcomed Marwood to executive board as part of a larger strategy to encourage growth and expansion in social media, media relations, and upcoming projects

V13 Media has announced the promotion of Lance Marwood as director of communications. According to the company, the elevation is part of its growth strategy in the communication space and it includes expansion into other realms of the digital media industry.

As someone who was clearly both passionate and knowledgeable about his music, Marwood was the perfect fit for the team, Graham Finney, deputy editor and vice president, V13 Media, said. “Now moving into 2023, this is a big year for V13, both the site and the brand,” he added.

Marwood has written and contributed content for the network since joining with V13’s predecessor site, PureGrainAudio, in 2015. Following parental leave in 2021, Marwood returned to the company with a view to increasing the scope and reach of the communications operations carried out by the company. According to the company, Marwood was promoted to communications manager for his role in managing various projects for V13, including projects centred around email marketing and artist communications, in 2022.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 12:33:41 pm