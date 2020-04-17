V-Mart’s Samir Misra on life beyond work

The Job

That heady feeling when you are in the right place at the right time is what makes this job worth it. My true calling lies in enabling consumers to look fashionable and feel confident about themselves, wherever they hail from. I count my blessings to be able to empower women in smaller towns to wear jeans and t-shirts, and feel comfortable.

Fashion in the outback of India is not just about style, but more about social and personal emancipation. I look at my job of clothing the women of India in modern dresses as a symbol of empowerment and expression of confidence.

The Weekdays

I need an active start to my day. I love to start with a couple of sprints in the morning, which is a source of energy to me. I also like following an intermittent diet plan. The week begins with reviews and updates; but the thing I relish most is being with colleagues and brainstorming. And yes, I like to be in the market, closer to consumers and products, at least a couple of days in a fortnight.

The Weekend

Weekend means family time. I mostly spend the weekends catching up with family, doing things together and having some me-time. I like a good nap after a heavy breakfast on Saturday, which energises me for the week ahead. I also like to watch movies and OTT shows.

The Toys

I am biased towards Apple. I use my iPad and Apple Watch extensively. I have stopped using paper for work, instead I make digital notes. In my free time, I like to doodle on my iPad.

The Logos

I follow clothing trends very closely. My current favourites are Lululemon and UNTUCKit.

