Utkarsh Classes onboards Ankur Nyati as company COO

Utkarsh Classes has announced the appointment of Ankur Nyati as the chief operating officer (COO). According to the company, Nyati will work to expand the business with new categories, verticals and geographies.

“We look to expand, both geographically and in terms of expanding offerings, with the launch of new categories and maintaining our lead in existing verticals. I will augment growth and help Utkarsh classes emerge as a key player in the ecosystem with the ability to serve students the best education prospects at an affordable price,” Niyati said.

Before joining Utkarsh, he was the COO at WhiteHat Jr and oversaw functions and key operations as the startup navigated the pandemic successfully, the company claimed. He has also held key positions in companies such as Ola and Flipkart. He was earlier associated with ITC and Hindustan Unilever. He is passionate about expansion and scale, spearheading growth strategies and helping employees achieve their potential.

“With his vast experience across diverse industries and work cultures, he will drive the overall expansion strategy that supports our business plans and build a nimble and strong organisation. This will help fulfil our mandate of offering accessible and quality education to all as we expand our offerings across the country,” Nirmal Gehlot, founder and CEO, Utkarsh classes, added.

Also Read Nykaa Fashion onboards international Gen-Z brand Cider in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook