Ustraa launches #UstraaWaale campaign, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ustraa, the men’s grooming brand, rolled out its ad campaign titled Ustraawale with its new brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi. The campaign has been conceptualised by Publicis India. The campaign is aimed at creating brand awareness regarding its range of trimmers and fragrances. “This is our first brand campaign and the start of Ustraa 2.0,” Rahul Anand, co-founder, Ustraa, said.

The ad campaign is being launched on all social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter. With this campaign, the brand aims to highlight its tagline “Ustraa wale jo bhi karte hai poore swag se karte hain.” According to the company, the campaign is targetted at Indian men in the 18 – 34 age group category. The idea, Anand stated, was to create a cult of “Ustrawaale”, a brotherhood of well-groomed guys who walk through life with an easy swagger.

According to Rajat Tuli, co-founder, Ustraa, the agency kept in mind the brand’s profile of being playfully swag and brought it out into the limelight expertly.

“Over the years I’ve realised that great work more often than not begins with a great set of clients. The rest is just semantics,” Ajay Gahlaut, CCO and MD, Publicis India, said.

The Ustraa name itself has a certain vibe to it – very desi yet high on the cool quotient, as per Vikash Chemjong and Basab Tito Majumdar, national creative directors, Publicis India. “The brief from the client was also simple –maintain that ‘desicool’ feel in the communication and do something that no other perfume brand can do! And with the ‘UstraaWale’ campaign, I think we have quite literally managed to do just that,” he elaborated.

