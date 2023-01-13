Usha partners with MI Emirates for UAE’s premier T20 league 2023

Consumer durables brand Usha has announced its official partnership with MI Emirates for the UAE’s premier T20 league 2023. As part of the association, the Usha logo will be seen on team players’ caps and helmets, as well as on home games perimeter boards – both static and animated. According to the company, the association will further enhance alignment between players’ focus on health and fitness and Usha’s ‘Play’ ethos promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, while curating integrated experiences for consumers and audiences.

With cricket taking centre stage in the UAE, the partnership reiterates our work to support and encourage the spirit of sportsmanship in India and abroad, Komal Mehra, head – sports initiatives and associations, Usha International, said. “Our T-20 partnership began way back, and we are confident that the MI Emirates team will take our commitment to active and healthy living to the next level,” she added.

The company added that Usha’s static and animated images will also be displayed on the stadium’s giant screen in rotation with other partners. In India, the matches will be broadcast live on over ten Zee TV channels and on Zee5 – the broadcaster’s OTT platform.

