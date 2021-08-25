Usha International’s new campaign for kitchen appliances features actor Keerthy Suresh

The films, upto 35 seconds each, have been launched pan-India

Consumer durables brand Usha International has launched a new media campaign highlighting its range of kitchen appliances starring brand ambassador Keerthy Suresh. As part of the campaign, Usha has released four TV commercials across traditional and digital mediums.

Aimed at amplifying connect and engagement with consumers across India, Usha’s TV commercials feature Suresh whipping up an array of delicacies using four of Usha’s products – Trienergy Plus Mixer Grinder, Colossal DLX Wet Grinder, Rice Cooker, and Calypso OTG. The films, upto 35 seconds each, have been launched pan-India, with a focus on growing Usha’s market, the company said. They have the actor in a modern home-chef avatar who revels in the joy of cooking with Usha products. As per the company, the TVC will be run in various languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam for optimum reach and impact. It will be aired across a mix of vernacular GEC and news channels and followed by digital amplification across relevant platforms pan-India.

“This year has been one of hope and perseverance where we have stayed focused in our efforts to enhance Usha’s product range with relevant products that delight consumers across India and offer great value too. We are making sure we reach and assist consumers in their journey of need recognition, information gathering, purchase, and post-purchase experience, by being present across all mediums of communication and ensuring an omni-channel presence for a seamless experience. South India, which is amongst the priority markets for Usha, with an evolved consumer base, high penetration of appliances, and an appreciation of the benefits of different categories of appliances and with this campaign, we are looking to further strengthen our connect with consumers and increase our brand salience not just in these markets but across the country as well,” Saurabh Baishakhia, president, Appliances, Usha International, said.

