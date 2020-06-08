USA Table Tennis brings on board Stupa as an exclusive analytics partner

A lot of games like cricket, tennis have products which provide deeper insights, but table tennis still relies on manual methods.

USA Table Tennis (USATT) has partnered with Stupa Sports Analytics (Stupa) to assist the USA National team, including players and coaches, with an in-depth match and practice analysis. Through this partnership, each player will be able to identify trends and patterns of his/her game as well as of his/her own opponents. Stupa’s analytics product will help prioritise improvement areas and provide technical, physical and tactical feedback for each identified player to USATT enabling them to build a customised training program. According to Virginia Sung, CEO, USATT, there is a great value and potential in bringing an analytics tool for the benefit of our national team. “Stupa’s tool is very effective and provides data driven insights to the players and coaches. Their upcoming Artificial intelligence model will certainly bring a change the way Table Tennis is coached, played and viewed,” she added.

For Megha Gambhir, co-founder and CEO, Stupa Sports Analytics, USATT has a refreshing perspective and their foresight in trying to bring a transformative change through technology is commendable. Table tennis is a high-speed game, involving intense spin and rapid exchange of balls, therefore it’s complex to analyse. “Our product captures data from matches and trainings, extrapolates it, to provide analysis and inferences in an interactive manner. By deploying next-gen technology, artificial intelligence, we are targeting to provide real-time data and statistical analysis to players/ coaches providing them a new window to delve deeper into their game,” she explained.

A lot of games like cricket, tennis have products which provide deeper insights, but table tennis still relies on manual methods. However, based on the transformative change in the game of some leading Indian players who used the product, this is about to change, Deepak Malik, former national coach of Indian Team, co-founder and COO of Stupa Sports Analytics, stated.

Founded by Megha Gambhir and Deepak Malik, former coach of Indian National Table Tennis team, Stupa, is a year old Start up which provides analytics for Table Tennis. The core procedure involves capturing the data, to its minutest level, from matches or training, further processing and mining with relevant statistical and analytical information to provide interactive analysis backed up by sliced video clippings. All this feedback and analysis is accessible by the coaches and player on a mobile application. Further, Stupa is soon launching real-time match and practice analysis, ball trajectory identification, speed tracking and derivations of heat maps. The company also plans to add solution-based online programs like “Fit Tech” for sports specific fitness, physiotherapy and injury prevention, online sports education and coaching.

