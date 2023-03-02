scorecardresearch
US based social intelligence platform, Tagger Media partners with YAAP to enter Indian market

Tagger’s foray into the Indian influencer marketing ecosystem further expands its global presence, spanning six continents and 17 international offices

Written by BrandWagon Online
The platform aims to offer its influencer marketing tool in the country.
The platform aims to offer its influencer marketing tool in the country.

YAAP, a specialized content and influencer marketing agency, announced an exclusive partnership with data-driven social intelligence platform, Tagger Media. This partnership marks the US-based company’s official entry into the Indian market.

YAAP brings its market expertise with Tagger’s influencer marketing platform, the companies usher in a new phase of data-driven influencer marketing to India.

As per the company, Tagger’s foray into the Indian influencer marketing ecosystem further expands its global presence, spanning six continents and 17 international offices.

“India’s IM market has been on a rapid growth trajectory over the past few years, and this is the perfect time for us to join hands with Tagger Media. The data-driven approach embodied by Tagger’s one-stop platform and the market knowledge of YAAP are poised to revolutionize influencer marketing in India. This market possesses a sizeable appetite for social intelligence and insight-led influencer marketing, and we will soon be catering to this demand,” said Atul Hegde, founder, YAAP.

“Tagger Media was built on the promise of data. Over the years, we have augmented the platform with customization, workflow integration, linguistic, multi-currency payments, and CRM capabilities. I believe we have timed our entry into India well, considering the exemplary digitalization and burgeoning influencer culture in this growth market,” said Dave Dickman, CEO, Tagger Media.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 12:34 IST