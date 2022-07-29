Urbn rolls out a new campaign featuring Umran Malik

Charging solutions brand Urbn has launched their Black Edition Premium Range, pan-India. To promote their latest range, the brand has roped in Umran Malik as brand ambassador. Furthermore, the company has rolled out a digital campaign #FasterThanFast featuring Malik. The campaign aims to highlight the speed and agility that Malik shows while bowling.

Umran Malik personifies the brand’s sleek, futuristic and powerful solution showcasing advancement and commitment towards stringent quality control, innovative design and unique technology, Sagar Gwallani, CEO and co-founder, Urbn, said. “We have been in the business of providing power solutions for over 10 years and our products have evolved with time, thanks to our tech team! The Black Edition is a premium offering, keeping the ‘Consumer First’ philosophy in mind. Complimenting this with Umran’s growth trajectory, we are bullish to complement our user’s lifestyle and suite their daily, business and travel needs,” he added.

The Black Edition is a new range of premium universal charging products by Urbn. The collection consists of the Nano Power Bank, which is one the smallest power banks out there and delivers superfast charging. The 4 in 1 cable is designed to be universally compatible with all devices and charges up to 100W speed. Its unique design comes with 4 different connecters that allows charging any iOS, Android and Type-C device. Furthermore, the 33W GaN Adapter supports fast charging across multiple devices from various brands. Urbn hence allows a one-stop charging solution with its new range.

In a category that is super niche in India, Urbn offers quality, innovation and affordability cutting the segment across masses, Sameer Makani, managing director, Makani Creatives Pvt. Ltd., the creative agency for Urbn, said, “With the social ad film showcasing Umran Malik and his record breaking speed, we wanted to take a definitive positioning for the brand that they can own with conviction and that would resonate with people. In the social ad film, we have demonstrated that being #Fasterthanfast with Umran is more than just a phrase for the brand, it is also the way we see the future of the brand shouldering the responsibility to provide the best and safest solutions to the country’s powering needs no matter the device,” he added.

“Urbn is a Made in India brand that represents technology, style, independence and mobility, mirroring todays’ aspirational youth and the upwardly mobile. With an active R&D department, Urbn is a strong believer in catering to today’s audiences by understanding the consumer need, affordable prices and post-purchase support,” Yash Raj Gwallani, CMO and CTO, Urbn, stated.

