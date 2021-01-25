Urbane Media bags digital mandate for Denver

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Urbane Media, an integrated marketing agency has bagged the digital mandate for Denver, the fragrance brand of the FMCG company Vanesa Care. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Delhi office.

As a part of this digital mandate, Urbane Media will drive Denver’s digital marketing efforts. In order to build and strengthen the brand’s digital identity, Urbane Media will focus on media buying, promotional campaigns, creating sustainable brand equity, and managing the social media, search engine optimisation (SEO), and online reputation management (ORM) duties.

2020 was a year of considerable challenges with the traditional distribution channels taking a considerable hit due to Covid restrictions, Saurabh Gupta, director – marketing and sales, Vanesa Care said. “Denver has always taken pride in being a first mover and is now focusing on e-commerce, leveraging on our strong growing digital presence. This pivot will help grow the overall business, increase our brand recall amongst our target group and allow us to dominate the digital landscape. As we partner with Urbane Media, we intend to kick off this mandate with a strong focus on social media, ecommerce, brand building, ORM and SEO,” he added further on the association.

“We are thrilled with this new partnership to come on board as the digital agency for Denver. At Urbane Media, we believe in the power of performance-driven brand building and are committed to ensuring Denver’s digital growth,” Himanshu Mehrotra, co-founder and chief strategist, Urbane Media added.

