Urban Company’s new campaign highlights the benefits of at-home salon service solution

Home services marketplace Urban Company has launched a new campaign conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of dentsu international. The new campaign goes back to the roots of the business – dialling up the convenience of services at home and the ease of scheduling an appointment at one’s preferred time.

“Urban Company Salon for Men was on a leap over 2018-19, growing 60% month by month in the period. However, it took off dramatically once the Covid lockdowns eased, growing five-fold last year, driven by consumers spending more time at home and having heightened safety concerns,” the company said in a statement.

The films dramatically bring alive the irritants one goes through during an out-of-home salon experience. Consequently, as a counterpoint, the films highlight Urban Company’s convenient, on-time, mess-free, at-home salon service solution. Also, the films demonstrate how consumers could use the time saved to do whatever they want by summarising with the sign off phrase in the film, which says, “Apne time ka karo sahi use, Urban Company karo choose.”

“Urban Company Men’s Salon services have seen exponential growth over the last two years owing to the unparalleled convenience and quality they provide and we look forward to continuing the same in 2021,” Rahul Deorah, vice president – marketing, Urban Company, stated.

“Some people waste time in the pursuit of grooming. Others have no time for grooming. For people in both these situations, it’s time for Urban Company (UC). Our campaign uses subtle humour and juxtaposes life without UC against life with UC, thereby showing people what they stand to gain with the click of a few buttons,” Pallavi Chakravarti, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu said.

