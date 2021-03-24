  • MORE MARKET STATS

Urban Company’s new campaign highlights the benefits of at-home salon service solution

By: |
March 24, 2021 3:36 PM

The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu

Urban Company Salon for Men was on a leap over 2018-19, growing 60% month by month in the periodUrban Company Salon for Men was on a leap over 2018-19, growing 60% month by month in the period

Home services marketplace Urban Company has launched a new campaign conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of dentsu international. The new campaign goes back to the roots of the business – dialling up the convenience of services at home and the ease of scheduling an appointment at one’s preferred time.

“Urban Company Salon for Men was on a leap over 2018-19, growing 60% month by month in the period. However, it took off dramatically once the Covid lockdowns eased, growing five-fold last year, driven by consumers spending more time at home and having heightened safety concerns,” the company said in a statement.

Related News

The films dramatically bring alive the irritants one goes through during an out-of-home salon experience. Consequently, as a counterpoint, the films highlight Urban Company’s convenient, on-time, mess-free, at-home salon service solution. Also, the films demonstrate how consumers could use the time saved to do whatever they want by summarising with the sign off phrase in the film, which says, “Apne time ka karo sahi use, Urban Company karo choose.”

“Urban Company Men’s Salon services have seen exponential growth over the last two years owing to the unparalleled convenience and quality they provide and we look forward to continuing the same in 2021,” Rahul Deorah, vice president – marketing, Urban Company, stated.

“Some people waste time in the pursuit of grooming. Others have no time for grooming. For people in both these situations, it’s time for Urban Company (UC). Our campaign uses subtle humour and juxtaposes life without UC against life with UC, thereby showing people what they stand to gain with the click of a few buttons,” Pallavi Chakravarti, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu said.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Wiggles’ Anushka Iyer on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Urban Companys new campaign highlights the benefits of at-home salon service solution
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Enormous Brands bags the creative mandate of Howzat
2Glenmorangie’s ‘It’s kind of delicious and wonderful’ campaign invites people to experience the brand
3Elections 2021: Political parties to spend up to Rs 220 crore in election campaign; see which regional media will get more ads