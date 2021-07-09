Urban Company unveils a new campaign for its bathroom cleaning service

The new campaign highlights the superiority of the company’s professional cleaning services

Home services marketplace Urban Company has rolled out a new campaign for its bathroom cleaning service. The new campaign, in association with Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu India, highlights the superiority of the company’s professional cleaning services.

The campaign highlights and makes the consumers aware of how Urban Company Professional Cleaning is superior to their regular method of cleaning via maids. It comprises two films, which show the back and forth between the homeowner and the housemaid on inadequate cleaning, in this case, for the bathroom. The films demonstrate the critical aspects of stain removal and adding shine to the fixtures and overall bathroom look and feel. The second film goes live on July 10, 2021.

“It was a fun idea to use the maid as the advocate of Urban Company’s professional cleaning service. Instead of defending her cleaning abilities, the maid points out the marked superiority of Urban Company. While UC’s bathroom cleaning service will never entirely replace the housemaid who cleans the bathroom now, with this campaign we expect more frequent usage of it and give their bathroom the shine it deserves,” Ayesha Ghosh, CEO, Taproot Dentsu stated on the campaign.

Consumers want a sparkly clean and shiny bathroom but currently, they are compromising with basic minimum regular cleaning which does not give their expected level of cleaning and shine to their homes, Smit Shukla, director-marketing, Urban Company said. Urban Company’s professional cleaning thus aims at offering superior home and bathroom cleaning via 10x superior stain removal and 2-month long-lasting shine versus regular bathroom cleaning. Our trained fleet of cleaning partners with their expert equipment ensure that consumers get squeaky clean and shiny bathrooms always,” he added further.

Read Also: How brands can create meaningful customer experiences with hyper personalisation

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook