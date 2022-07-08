Urban Company teams up with Yami Gautam for its new campaign

Urban Company has introduced a technology to facilitate waxing experience with its roll-on waxing service. For this, the company has also launched a campaign featuring actor Yami Gautam. In this campaign, conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu for Urban Company Salon At Home, the aim is to create awareness for this offering of roll-on wax.

“The idea was to address the consumer’s woes when it comes to waxing via a conversation between two friends. A lot of women continue using their local or ordinary waxing methods despite the impact on skin. Through this film, we wanted to point out that the problem is with the baddies in the ordinary wax that’s causing them skin allergies. But now there’s a better solution, which is the new roll-on wax by Urban Company,” Arshad Shaikh, creative director, said on the launch of the new campaign.

For Smit Shukla, vice president, marketing and growth, 90% of women in India still use tin wax because they are unaware of any better options. “Finding the appropriate variation for their skin type can be difficult, and as a result, many women end up with burns, redness, or rashes. By introducing Urban Company roll-on wax through this campaign, we are offering women a better waxing experience. Our latest offering is 100% colophony free and has a temperature-controlled applicator. At Urban Company, it is our endeavour to always simplify things for our customers, and UC Roll-On’s superior waxing solution definitely delivers that.”

Founded in November 2014, Urban Company is a tech-enabled home services marketplace. The company offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, among others, through its mobile app and website. It operates in over 40 cities in India, the UAE, Singapore, Australia, and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It claims to have a partner network of over 40,000 handpicked service professionals, who are empowered through training, technology, financial services, tools, product procurement and a host of other ecosystem enablers, thereby transforming them into organised and high-quality micro-entrepreneurs.

