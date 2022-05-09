Urban Company rolls out #HairCutMatlabUCHaiNaYaar campaign

Urban Company men’s grooming has launched a new campaign ‘Haircut Matlab UC Hai Na Yaar’. Featuring actor Karan Wahi, the campaign highlights the consumer insight that men hate waiting in queues for something as simple as a haircut. Urban Company aims to solve just that for its consumers. The campaign is conceptualised by QED Communications, Gurgaon.

Urban Company has always wanted to make its consumer’s life easier, Smit Shukla, VP, marketing and growth, Urban Company, stated. “In a time-crunched world, why should one have to wait to get a haircut? Urban Company solves that for consumers by bringing haircuts to their doorsteps. The jingle and the video highlight this proposition that we are bringing to life for our consumers,” he added.

For Harihar Goswami, CD, QED Communications, the idea was to transform the entire positioning of getting a haircut at home. “And that’s why we chose to go with a jingle and a music video like approach that will resonate with the consumer and dial home the proposition of getting a hairstylist at your doorstep,” he said.

Founded in November 2014, Urban Company is a tech-enabled home services marketplace. The company offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. through its mobile app and website. It operates in more than 40 cities in India, the UAE, Singapore, Australia and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It claims to have a partner network of over 40,000 service professionals, who are empowered through training, technology, financial services, tools, product procurement and a host of other ecosystem enablers. The company has a presence across 46 cities in India and nine cities internationally.

