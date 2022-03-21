Urban Company launches its new campaign for salon services with Kriti Sanon

The series of three ad films have been conceptualised by QED Communications

Urban Company has launched its new campaign featuring brand ambassador Kriti Sanon. The series of three ad films have been conceptualised by QED Communications and highlights how Urban Company salon at home, through its proposition of offering salon like services at one’s home, provides consumers with an experience that they will appreciate. The campaign highlights the message – until you try something new, you will never know what you can truly achieve for female consumers. “The campaign romanticises Urban Company’s salon at home services. The films showcase how the brand not only promises but delivers on the promise of a beauty experience that every woman deserves,” Harihar Goswami, CD, QED Communications, said.

Beauty and grooming are key verticals of Urban Company and the company’s association with Kriti Sanon will help amplify brand connect with the consumers, Smit Shukla, VP, marketing and growth, Urban Company, stated. “Our brand value aligns with Kriti Sanon’s personality. With the launch of this campaign for salon services, we aim to showcase the salon experience that every consumer can get from Urban Company at the comfort of their homes,” he added.

Urban Company is a tech-enabled home services marketplace. The company was founded in November 2014. The company offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, and many more, through its mobile app and website.

