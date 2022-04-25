Urban Company announces the addition of four independent directors to its board

Urban Company has announced the appointment of four new independent board members, Ireena Vittal (former partner at McKinsey & Co.), Ashish Gupta (co-founder of Helion), Shyamal Mukherjee (former chairman and senior partner of PwC India), and Deepinder Goyal (founder and CEO of Zomato).

“We have esteemed industry leaders joining our board as independent directors, as we step into our next phase of growth. They bring in a lot of experience and industry expertise that will guide us in our company building journey. We look forward to their mentorship in the years to come,” Abhiraj Singh Bhal, co-founder and CEO, Urban Company, said.

With the appointment of these industry leaders, Urban Company’s board will now comprise three executive directors, three non-executive directors and four independent directors, the company said in a statement. “Urban Company is committed to having a board with at least 50% independent directors,” it added.

Vittal serves as an independent board member of companies such as Compass Plc, Diageo Plc, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, HDFC Limited, Wipro Ltd. She was a partner with McKinsey & Co for a period of 16 years. Meanwhile, Gupta is a co-founder of Helion and serves as independent board director for such organisations as Infoedge (NAUKRI), Hindustan Unilever, Pubmatic, Simplilearn and Gupshup. He is also the former co-founder of Tavant Technologies and Junglee (AMZN).

Mukherjee is the former chairman and senior partner of PwC in India. He is a qualified chartered accountant and also holds degrees of Bachelor of Commerce and Law from Delhi University. He is also a non-executive independent director on the board of ITC since 2021. Goyal is founder and CEO at Zomato. In 2021, he was also brought on board as board of director for Unacademy and Magicpin.

