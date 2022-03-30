Upstox launches ‘Own Your Future’ campaign

Leveraging the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Upstox has launched its new campaign, ‘Own Your Future’. The campaign includes commercials on television, digital, and the company’s social media platforms.According to the company, while digital has been employed to reach out to the target segments in metros and big cities, television will be dominating the media mix for tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The campaign ‘Own Your Future’ intends to encourage more Indians to participate in the equity market and make the right investment choices through Upstox, Kavitha Subramanian, co-founder, Upstox, stated. “Young Indians today understand the value of owning assets and building a portfolio, through owning shares in companies. There’s a huge rise in startup culture and they understand that even if everyone cannot be an entrepreneur, you can still own a share of a company, and participate in its long term upside. Just like IPL has redefined cricket, Upstox aims to redefine investments for its customers. We have grown three times year-on-year and expect a similar growth trajectory this year as well. We are positive that this campaign will help drive a culture of equity investment in India, as well as encourage more Indians to take charge of their financial future,” she added.

The campaign includes a series of videos highlighting how one can “make your favourite companies work for you”. The first two videos of the series were released along with the launch of Tata IPL 2022. The first film in the series shows a reunion of three friends where they discuss their career developments. While the second film captures a meet-up between two friends at a cafe to discuss a friend’s promotion.

