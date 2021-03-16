Upstox joins IPL as official partner

Upstox currently has over 2.8 million customers.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) has brought on board digital brokerage firm Upstox as an official partner for IPL. Beginning from April 9, the T20 tourney has signed a multi-year deal with the company. “As one of the most-watched cricket leagues in India, IPL along with Upstox can create a huge impact on the audience, especially the millions of Indian youth who are financially independent and looking for more options to manage their portfolios,” Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said.

Founded with the vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable to all Indian investors, Upstox provides online investments in stocks, mutual funds, digital gold, derivatives, and ETFs for both investors and traders. Backed by marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Upstox currently has over 2.8 million customers. Through this partnership, Upstox aims to create awareness about stocks and mutual funds.

In India, cricket is more than just a sport. It is an important part of India’s culture and social life, with a huge fan-following, especially by the millennials, Ravi Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Upstox, said. “IPL has paved a bold new direction to Indian cricket in the last decade just like Upstox, which is revolutionising finance in India. This is what sparks a natural connection between both the brands. With this integration of sports and finance, we intend to spread financial awareness across the country,” he added.

Read Also: Star Sports to earn Rs 3,600 – 3,800 crore ad revenue from IPL 14 this year

Read Also: Viacom18 restructures its leadership team to bolster its digital and broadcast businesses

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook