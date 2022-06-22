Upstox continues partnership with Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 as associate partner

Investment platform Upstox has continued its association with Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 for the second year in a row as an associate sponsor. As per the company, Tamil Nadu remains one of its most important markets. Partnering with TNPL has previously helped Upstox increase financial inclusion and awareness in the state of Tamil Nadu. This year’s partnership will further strengthen Upstox’s position in the state, while allowing it to expand its reach into other parts of southern India, Upstox claimed. “We seek to strengthen our foothold in Tamil Nadu, foster long-term brand love and loyalty, while making a meaningful difference in the lives of cricket enthusiasts. We believe that our collaboration with TNPL will inspire and encourage the audience to participate in the culture of equity investing,” Shrini Viswanath, co-founder, Upstox, said.

Upstox was established in 2009 with the aim of making financial investing simple, equitable, and affordable for all Indian investors. The com[any claims to allow investors and traders to invest in equities, mutual funds, derivatives, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Majority of Upstox’s customers in Tamil Nadu hail from Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore.

According to K Shivakumar, chairman, Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), this partnership will further boost the financial aspirations of TNPL enthusiasts, as well as encourage them to set a firm foot towards their financial planning to ensure a secure future. “Our association with Upstox has been fruitful, and the TNPL has helped provide momentum for the brand within Tamil Nadu,” R S Ramasaamy, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, stated.

This is the sixth edition of TNPL, which begins with the inaugural match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings on June 23. There are a total of 32 matches (28 league matches and four play-off matches) that are going to take place in Tirunelveli, Natham (Dindigul), Coimbatore and Salem from June 23 to July 31. All the matches will be streamed on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Read Also: Whitespirit Brew and Distillery Limited appoints Karan Gupta as founder and managing director for Whitespirit Brew

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook