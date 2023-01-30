UpScalio unveils Neha Dhupia as brand ambassador for Hestia, Homepuff

The home and kitchen brands under UpScalio, Hestia and Homepuff, have announced their partnership with actor Neha Dhupia as the brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, Dhupia appeared in multiple ads for the brands, which are centred around how the brands enable health and nutrition, it claimed.

“Neha Dhupia is a bold voice in the health and nutrition community and aligns with our vision for the brands. These brands have achieved immense growth over the past year and we’d like to reach an ever larger audience with our health-first products. With the new year starting, this was the time to expand customer reach and awareness around their product portfolio and their health benefits,” Nitin Agarwal, co-founder and chief growth officer (CGO), UpScalio, said.

In the ad for Hestia, Neha makes Samosas in the Easy Peek Air Fryer with reduced oil to highlight the virtues of this type of cooking. She has also appeared in another ad for the brand to endorse the benefits of its cold press juicer.

“Associating with a personality like Neha Dhupia will boost the brand’s reach and unlock multiple customer segments,” Dinesh Vardhan, founder, Homepuff, stated.

Also Read Tonic Worldwide onboarded as digital partner for Waman Hari Pethe

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook