UpScalio announces the launch of Archer Tech Labs exclusively geared towards gaming

UpScalio has announced the launch of the company’s new electronic peripherals brand, Archer Tech Labs. The brand is exclusively geared towards the gaming industry and supplies a large selection of gaming accessories. As per the company, the brand is looking to double down on high-category addressability for gamers and provide all solutions under one roof. This aims to differentiate it from other electronic peripheral brands. For UpScalio, gamers have higher functional requirements and a deep-seated attachment to their identity, which leads them to look for unique solutions to their peripheral needs.

Based on the customer response we’ve seen, we’re targeting a 20 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) in one year of operations, the company’s spokesperson said. “Having worked on our existing brands, our teams were well versed with the market segment and identiﬁed a large selection gap for gamers and built a unique product portfolio to service that. We will expand Archer to global markets such as the US and Middle East, and also debut it on other Indian marketplaces, they added.

As per the company, the brand has debuted exclusively on Amazon with 12 products across cooling pads, gaming mice, gaming keyboards, and mousepads. The company claims that the brand has adopted a customer-centric approach to its product development, and will continue to build features that elevate the experience of the gamer. Apart from performance marketing, Archer Tech Labs stated that it will be tying up with esports teams, gaming media outlets, and is also developing a comprehensive social media strategy to promote the brand.

