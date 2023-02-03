Uplers names Dhaivat Mehta as lead for brand and marketing

Uplers, a platform for tech and digital talent, has named Dhaivat Mehta as a lead for its marketing, brand, and communications in its bid to enhance brand awareness and business growth across the globe, particularly in North America, Europe, Australia, and India.

“We truly believe that India, with its ever-growing talent ecosystem, can solve the global tech talent shortage. Dhaivat joins us at an important point in our journey. Uplers Talent Network is growing quickly, and we are starting to be seen as the go-to platform for Indian talent who are looking for full-time, remote, high paying jobs at global companies” said Jaymin Bhuptani, founder & CEO of Uplers.

Mehta, before joining Uplers, was the chief marketing officer for Cygnet Infotech, prior to which he has served as the global brand communications and advertising director at Capgemini.

“We are determined to make both hiring and getting hired become simple, fast and reliable in this dynamic business environment and Dhaivat’s experience and insights should help us achieve our targets of simplifying remote hiring”, said Nital Shah, Founder & COO of Uplers.

“Uplers is betting on India and Indian talent, and this is something which I’m personally passionate about. Whilst still in the early stages, the company has built a solid reputation among Indian tech and digital professionals, especially considering young India’s aspirations in the post-pandemic era.” said Dhaivat Mehta.

