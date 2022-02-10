upGrad’s new campaign encourages professionals to upskill

The campaign, conceptualised in partnership with The Yellow Shutter and co-produced with Boathouse Media, is live across the digital platforms of the EdTech platform

In its new ad, an extension of the ‘Fast forward your career’ campaign, upGrad encourages working professionals to become lifelong learners to drive maximum career growth, at a time when industry requirements are evolving every day. The campaign, conceptualised in partnership with The Yellow Shutter and co-produced with Boathouse Media, is live across the digital platforms of the EdTech platform.

According to Arjun Mohan, CEO – India, upGrad, the latest campaign brings out the hard-hitting reality of the corporate world where professionals often rely on their existing skill-sets to retain a competitive edge. “Now more than ever, we are witnessing the redundancy of dated skills in the face of ever-evolving job requirements, which is making it tough for our workforce to move beyond the average hike bracket of 4% – 6%. As we approach the annual appraisal season, this tongue-in-cheek workplace humor will further encourage professionals to pursue new-age, outcome-driven education, and hands-on industry skills with upGrad, for charting out a progressive career path, decisively,” he added further on the campaign.

“upGrad as a brand believes in staying creatively bold while figuring out realistic nuances of TG’s life and connecting with them. Being a creative production house ourselves, this resonated with us at The Yellow Shutter. We wanted to bring a fresh flavour of creativity while maintaining the essence of the brand campaign from 2020. Thus, we strategically continued with the donkey route however, giving it a witty spin and creating something laugh-worthy yet extremely relatable. Together, we aimed at keeping the creative edge alive while adding unique angles in the visual space to showcase an everyday story with a twist,” Gaurav Arora, founder, The Yellow Shutter said, on the launch of the new campaign.

