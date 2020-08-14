upGrad’s new campaign calls out Indian workforce to grow with specialisation

The mass media campaign will be promoted through TV and will also be complemented by narrative-driven influencer campaign on social media

Online higher education company upGrad has rolled out its new mass media campaign highlighting the need for specialisation courses to succeed in one’s career path. Conceptualised by The Womb, the campaign draws from the cultural insight that in the corporate world, everyone wants to climb the ladder and choose various ways to get ahead. As per the company, the mass media campaign will be promoted through TV and will also be complemented by narrative-driven influencer campaign on social media.

The primary objective of the campaign is to define the kind of education upGrad provides, that is not constricted by the mode of learning – which just happens to be online, Arjun Mohan, CEO – India, upGrad said. “The genesis of ‘Sirf naam ki nahin, kaam ki degree’ is upGrad’s promise to provide outcome-oriented specialisations that help learners to achieve the ROI on education – job/profile switch, increment or promotion, in other words, employability,” he added further.

According to Kawal Shoor, co-founder, The Womb, COVID-19 has hastened the need for edtech as a category. “We had to bring upGrad’s various offerings under one, clear positioning idea for the brand that stems from and can influence culture. This spot introduces that idea, along with a clear proposition for working professionals,” he stated on the campaign.

upGrad’s Data Science and Management programs for working professionals have great pedigree with tie-ups with institutions like IIIT Bangalore, IIT Madras, and Deakin Business School, Navin Talreja, co-founder, The Womb said. “To make this resonate culturally, we borrowed from culture – work/corporate culture to be specific. We uncovered a very rich insight – in organisations, those who’re not good enough to find other means to rise. We built our proposition around this insight,” he elaborated.

