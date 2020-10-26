upGrad’s new ad reinforces the need for #KaamKiDegree for working professionals

The campaign throws a spotlight on the dearth of seats for MBA degrees from good universities

Amidst the rising demand for online upskilling, education company upGrad has released a new ad film that focuses on its management vertical. Conceptualised by The Womb, the campaign throws a spotlight on the dearth of seats for MBA degrees from ‘good’ universities thereby reinforcing the brand positioning of Sirf Naam Ki Nahin, Kaam Ki Degree.

The ad highlights the MBA offerings of upGrad with renowned national and international universities. Shot remotely, the ad is a cinematic wonder that reflects on the nostalgia of the quintessential childhood game of musical chairs. Our Donkey ad, owing to its bold messaging was received well by our target audience and saw tremendous traction amongst users, Arjun Mohan, CEO – India, upGrad said. “We have also been able to translate the traffic into revenue, especially our management vertical which has seen an uptake for MBA programs. Therefore, with an overall intent to reach out to a wider set of audience, who look at pursuing an MBA as a viable career proposition, we have come up with a brand-new narrative that is designed to strike a chord with our consumers,” he added stating that the new ad film will help the company strengthen its foothold and brand imagery across the higher edtech sector.

It is a poignant take on the education system and admissions infrastructure in the country which is enabling the growth of the edtech industry, Navin Talreja, co-founder, The Womb said. “The ad through its nostalgic appeal, we believe will connect with students who despite being good do not get opportunities to pursue their dream education,” he stated further on the launch of the campaign.

