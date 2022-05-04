upGrad’s latest campaign points the importance of upskilling across tech domains for working professionals

upGrad has rolled out a new campaign highlighting the importance of upskilling across tech domains for working professionals. Following an increase in interest from women across upGrad’s tech offerings such as blockchain, full stack development (FSD), big data, DevOps, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, the digital-first campaign aims to encourage more women professionals to upskill and scale up their tech careers, across the industry. Aligning with the viewer’s needs, the campaign targets professionals using gender-specific ads and creatives, based on their area of interest.

We can no longer pretend that skilling is not important, especially in the field of technology, where human-machine interactions, Web 3.0, brand building in metaverse are happening as we speak, Ankit Khirwal, head of marketing, upGrad said. “Following this trend, we have witnessed an increase in interest from women coders for our tech offerings across blockchain, FSD, DevOps, cybersecurity, and more. Therefore, to encourage them further to upskill and fast forward their careers, our digital campaign will undertake a micro targeting approach, to showcase the right offering to the right viewer based on their interest and profile, to help them navigate their upskilling solutions,” he added.

Conceptualised by The Womb, the digital campaign deploys micro-targeting to offer viewers solutions of their choice, across tech domains. With close to 10 different versions, the campaign aims to micro-target users who are seeking to upskill themselves, by showcasing creatives and ads that align with their gender and subject interest across technology programs. The film showcases women learners upskilling with upGrad’s tech courses to become ‘very very important’ team members who drive organisational growth and success at their jobs, upon course completion.

“When there’s fire in the office, who will you save? Yourself, your boss or the most important employee in the office? That’s the premise of this campaign. The chaos added to the drama, the twist added to the fun and thus, we found a creative way of highlighting the importance of tech courses in today’s world,” Suyash Khabya, creative head, The Womb, stated.

