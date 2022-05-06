upGrad ups marketing spends by 130% in FY23; focuses on driving consideration for its courses

Edtech platforms have moved beyond creating awareness to what they claim as the consideration stage. For instance, upGrad, the higher education and upskilling edtech platform, has rolled out vertical-specific campaign for its tech based courses and plans to launch another campaign for its Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) degree. “The new campaigns aim to get consumers’ interest piqued and cater to their customised needs. Our business is not about one product that fits everyone. We are a customised organisation which has products for each niche, and this is what we are trying to communicate through our new campaigns,” Arjun Mohan, CEO, India, upGrad, told BrandWagon Online. The edtech platform claims to have increased its marketing spends by 130% in FY23.

The company has adopted a digital-first strategy for the two campaigns. While the campaign on tech courses has been launched exclusively on digital platforms (such as YouTube, Facebook, and content websites), for the DBA campaign, the spends will be split across digital (80%) and traditional medium (20%). As per the company, this is primarily because the jobs related to these fields are largely concentrated in the metropolitan and tier 1 cities therefore, digital becomes the right medium to connect with these audiences.

The launch of the tech campaign follows an increase in interest from women across upGrad’s tech offerings such as blockchain, full stack development (FSD), big data, DevOps, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. The digital-first campaign aims to encourage more women professionals to upskill and scale up their tech careers, across the industry. Meanwhile, the DBA campaign has been created to make the conversation around pursuing a degree like Professional Doctorate a mainstream one, amongst seasoned working professionals.

Apart from these two campaigns, upGrad has also started its tech park campaign, under which it has set up kiosks across 25 tech parks. “Tech parks have helped us meet relevant consumers, expose them to our products, and build conversations there,” Mohan stated.

Interestingly, while the company has opted for a digital-first route for the launch of its recent campaigns, going forward, it plans to spend an equal amount on both traditional and digital medium. Within digital, the focus would be on Google platforms, YouTube, news websites, and LinkedIn. This is in line with the company’s plan to expand through new courses, domains and tap into newer audience segments across the country.

