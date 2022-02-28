upGrad signs Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

Bachchan will be seen supporting upGrad’s brand value through endorsements and promotions of services offered by the platform

Edtech company upGrad has roped in Amitabh Bachchan as the official brand ambassador. As a part of the partnership, Bachchan will be seen supporting upGrad’s brand value through endorsements and promotions of services offered by the platform, while emphasising the importance of ‘LifeLongLearning’ for progressive career growth.

Education is certainly a very critical space where we are not just offering learning opportunities but are also committing towards nurturing lives and building a future, Arjun Mohan, CEO – India, upGrad, said. “Therefore, we take responsible marketing very seriously, and in that respect, what better than having a personality like Bachchan’s that carries so much faith and respect. Our marketing strategies are at the core of evolving industry dynamics and therefore, keeping in mind the market sentiments and audience appeal, we have taken a conscious call, which is also aligned with upGrad’s brand value of having a celebrity that resonates credibility and shall have a lasting impact on our viewers,” he added.

With Bachchan on board, the company aims to drive future developments which in turn shall further solidify its ambition of positioning upGrad as a household name, wherever they say higher education. In line with upGrad’s overall marketing goals, the latest development will be followed by other events with each having a strong message addressing the higher-ed challenges that persist across the country, at large, the company said in an official statement.

Started in 2015, upGrad in an online education platform spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across undergrad courses, campus and job linked programs, studying abroad, short form to executive programs to degrees, masters and doctoral. The company claims to have a learner base of over two million across more than 100 countries and over 300 University partners and enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide. The company has offices in the UK, US, Middle East, India, Singapore and Vietnam.

