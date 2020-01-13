upGrad ropes in Tilt Brand Solutions as it readies to launch its marketing and communication drive

The campaign will be released across India in both online as well as offline media, targeting tier 1 and tier 2 cities

Online higher education company upGrad ropes in strategic and creative enterprise Tilt Brand Solution to spearhead its branding and communications plans. The first phase of the plan entails marketing campaign targeted pan India across tier 1 and tier 2 cities, and across online and offline media. The marketing efforts would be directed to drive awareness and preference for upGrad as a brand as well as driving relevance for the need of lifelong learning and long-term career planning for working professionals.

According to Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad, necessary task at hand is to bring about a shift in the Indian consumer mindset, who have culturally and historically considered education as a one-time activity in life’s journey. “Tilt’s in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer and proven ability to derive actionable insights, made them our obvious choice to be our strategic and creative partner,” he added.

upGrad was founded in early 2015 with the aim of providing formal education online. Within five years since its conception, the edutech company on-boarded over 15,000 paid learners and impacted more than three lakh individuals globally. upGrad provides programs in the areas of data science, technology, management and MBA to college students, working professionals and enterprises. These programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with top-notch universities like IIT Madras, IIIT-B, BITS Pilani, MICA, NMIMS Global Access, Duke CE, Liverpool John Moores University and others.

Tilt Brand Solutions offers brands and businesses, services in consulting, communication, content creation and content production. The agency was launched in September 2018 by Joseph George, former group chairman and CEO, India and regional president, South and Southeast Asia at MullenLowe Lintas Group. Tilt team has over 350 years of combined experience across advertising, marketing, data analytics, content creation, behavioral science, storytelling, studio production, digital, media, qualitative research and consumer advocacy on over 250 brands.

