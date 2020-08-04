upGrad ropes in The Womb to transform the learning landscape in India

As per the mandate, the agency will accelerate the future business by the power of creative storytelling

Online higher education company upGrad has roped in The Womb – a brand and creative agency to chart out an impactful communication drive for the brand. The agency will be responsible for driving the brand communication strategy for upGrad, thereby propelling a long-term brand building by the power of creative and experimental storytelling.

According to Arjun Mohan, CEO – India, upGrad, given the COVID-19 sentiment, it is imperative for the company to understand the evolving consumer preferences and derive actionable insights which in turn, will help in delivering appropriate results. “The agency, with its right balance of strategic and creative capabilities, will help us create a compelling business and brand proposition, thereby transforming the online learning landscape in India and overseas,” he added further.

From the era of doctors, engineers, and CAs, India’s come a long way, and is now firmly part of the global new age economy, Kawal Shoor, founding partner, The Womb said. “The service sector is the fastest growing sector in the country. New careers in the areas of technology, data and finance are now the way to grow faster in life. India’s traditional education system has struggled to keep pace with the needs of modern industry, and this is where new age education brands like upGrad have unique opportunities,” he elaborated stating that as any young brand and business, getting it right early is crucial for transformative growth.

The Womb is an independent innovations and communications company, started by first time entrepreneurs; Navin Talreja and Kawal Shoor. The agency’s client portfolio includes names such as Saregama India, Vini Cosmetics, Asus India, Cipla Health, Godrej Tyson, IGP.com, Sunny cooking oil, Nobel Hygiene, Mahindra, Puro Wellness, among others.

