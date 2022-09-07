upGrad rolls out new digital campaign for MICA Ahmedabad

Edtech company upGrad has launched a new campaign highlighting the legacy and the key differentiators of its digital marketing program from MICA Ahmedabad. As a part of its digital campaign, the two ad films aim to capture the excellence of its program which is widely accepted and holds industry recognition helping professionals to build their careers.

The career outcomes and the credibility the program holds echoes for itself, Ankit Khirwal, VP, head, marketing, upGrad, said. “Its imperative in this era to hone the right skills needed to be future ready and we are glad that we are empowering the working professionals with the right skills, best pedagogy along with mentorship that will enable our learners to become future leaders of the industry. Through this film, we have tried to bring out the legacy of our digital marketing program from MICA Ahmedabad that is widely recognised in the industry,” he added.

The narrative entails the legacy of the program which is a well-accepted digital marketing course in the industry that provides over 100 digital marketing tools, the opportunity to run campaigns on real money, and access to MICA faculty, the company stated. The program has more than 12,000 learners over 50 batches in seven years with 300 recruiters from leading companies and a wide alumni network that is recognised by the industry as a benchmark in digital marketing. Conceptualised by the in-house digital creative team, the campaign highlights how young potential aspirants with a sheer ambition to fast forward their career, are all wanting to improvise in this digital era while the campaign outlines how ’greatness can recognise greatness’.

According to Shreyas Shevade, associate director, head of creative and content marketing – India, upGrad, the edtech platform is all about making great education easily and equally accessible to everyone with will and potential. “I’ve been on every side of the table at MICA except for one – behind the desk in their classrooms. I’ve hired from there, taught there, and even applied to study there. So the idea for this campaign came from the many times I’ve seen a MICAn in an interview, get recognised for their degree,” he highlighted.

upGrad’s digital marketing program from MICA Ahmedabad is one of the oldest programs that claims to have seen over 50 cohorts graduate successfully and are well placed in the industry.

