upGrad launches new brand campaign featuring alumni testimonials

Ed-tech platform upGrad has rolled out its latest brand campaign, featuring the journeys of its alumni. According to the company, the campaign is live across upGrad’s YouTube and social media channels. The campaign was conceptualised and created by the company’s in-house content team.

upGrad has encouraged honest and genuine feedback from its learners and alumni to constantly enhance the products and services and deliver the desired output, Ankit Khirwal, head of marketing, upGrad, said. “It was a deliberate effort to bring out real stories from the alumni, which resonate with the concerns of the people who want to pursue upskilling. Our learners and alumni are the brand’s voices and hence, this campaign is sketched to bring out a conversation that knows no filters,” he added.

The brand films aim to capture the essence of learners’ career evolutions, and their views followed by a perception change towards the online learning model. The campaign was directed by filmmaker, Manoj Tapadia who has worked with various brands such as Dove, Symphony, Dettol, HDFC, Tata Tea, Maggi, Havells, among others.

Realism was inbuilt, and I didn’t have to try and manufacture anything like fiction, Manoj Tapadia, filmmaker, stated. “The challenge was how to make it entertaining and engaging because there are dime-a-dozen testimonial ads. It was spontaneous, like a live shoot,” he highlighted.

