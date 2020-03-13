Update Geotarget launches digital campaigns to reach media planners

#AbDigitalKaPowerTVPe and #MakeAnAdForEveryIndia will be displayed on targeted digital platforms

Update Geotarget has recently launched its new campaigns #AbDigitalKaPowerTVPe and #MakeAnAdForEveryIndia to reach media planners and marketers across the country. The campaign aims to help marketers connect with consumers across India by targeting them locally through regional, relatable and relevant content.

With the campaign #AbDigitalKaPowerTVPe, the platform enables media planners and brand managers learn about Update Geotarget’s solutions which helps them to reach audiences across the country. On the other hand, the campaign #MakeAnAdForEveryIndia highlights the significance of personalised messaging and advertising to reach Indians with varied purchasing and consumption patterns in every region.

Through the digital campaigns #AbDigitalKaPowerTVPe and MakeAnAdForEveryIndia, the aim is to apprise planners and brand managers about our innovative solutions and ability to reach 500 million individuals, Sharad Alwe, founder and managing director, Update Geotarget said. “With Update Geotarget’s, we connect where the internet cannot. With our inventory of cable channels, we want to target every audience with minimal spillover through narrowcasting,” he added.

The campaigns will be displayed on targeted digital platforms. According to the platform, it will direct marketers to create campaigns with a pan-India reach and hyperlocal targeting using the brand’s solution to obtain optimal return on investment.

Founded in 1991, Update Advertising has provided diverse products and services to consistently evolve the local narrowcasting ecosystem. The company has transformed its business with a professional workforce of more than 100 personnel in offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata, as well as representatives across the country. Update Advertising evolved to update Geotargert, designed to optimise campaign effectiveness and deliver brand messages through 2,500 FTA narrowcast TV channels, drilled down to urban, rural, states, SCRs, districts and cities. The company offers multilingual communication capabilities. Today, the company has become the advertising concessionaire for a large number of MSOs, serving over 120 million households, spanning more than 8,000 towns.

