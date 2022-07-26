Untold.io launches equity crowdfunding platform for the entertainment industry

Untold.io has announced the launch of an SEC-regulated, equity investment platform and digital community that connects filmmakers, investors, and distributors to curate and fund mass content. Untold was created to respond to the growing demand for streaming content, and also open the investment opportunity in a way the finance industry has never seen before, Ali M Aksu, international film producer, founder, and CEO, Untold, said. “All projects go through an extensive due diligence process to feature projects from major and minor studios, senior production houses, and independent producers while offering both retail and institutional investors a simple,cybersecure means to invest,” he added.

Developed as a way to democratise the production of a variety of entertainment content, starting with film, Untold.io offers both accredited and non-accredited investors a first-of-its kind investment opportunity for a minimum investment of $1,000. While traditional crowdfunding models in the media space allow participants to donate toward film production, Untold.io is the only SEC-registered funding platform that allows anyone to invest via both Reg CF and Reg D. Investors and producers may sign up on the platform to support or list a project. Credit cards, ACH, checks, and wire are accepted. The company is closely observing the digital asset ecosystem to implement blockchain solutions down the road including but not limited to payments.

Founded in 2018 at MIT and incubated in 2019 at Singularity University in Silicon Valley, UNTOLD is designed to accelerate the production cycle and allow retail investors to participate in the world of content. Successful projects offer a variety of benefits that may range from attendance at film premieres, inclusion in credits, NFT merchandise, and more. In 2021, the angel-funded company completed its proof-of-concept stage with a $1 million raise on an independent feature film that is currently in post-production. The first project on the platform is titled “The Comeback Trail,” starring Robert Deniro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones, to have its US release in November 2022.

“I’ve spent my entire career in Hollywood and Silicon Valley with successful exits with both Netflix and Universal Studios. “For years, Hollywood has closed its doors, making it difficult for especially equity investors to support films in a transparent way; now looking even further, we are leveraging blockchain technology to introduce easier ways of investing in content production, to provide benefits like secondary markets and offer NFT perks matched with investment levels,” Aksu stated.

