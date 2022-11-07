scorecardresearch
UNIVO names Abhishek Ajmera as its new chief sales and marketing officer

As part of this appointment, his role includes focusing his energies to make the company the most preferred online program management company for partners and universities worldwide

Written by BrandWagon Online
Prior to his appointment, Ajmera comes with the expertise of identifying new markets and expanding business across geographies for leading companies

UNIVO has appointed Abhishek Ajmera as the company’s chief sales and marketing officer. As part of this appointment, his role includes focusing his energies to make the company the most preferred online program management company for partners and universities worldwide, it said.

“Working with a fast-paced and agile brand such as UNIVO is an exciting prospect for me, and I am thrilled to be a part of this team,” Ajmera said. “Right from the outset, I have my focus set on establishing the company as the preferred partner for institutions looking to expand their footprints in the online education space. There is hyper-growth on the horizon for UNIVO, and I look forward to being at the forefront of several of these wins,” he added.

Prior to his appointment, Ajmera comes with the expertise of identifying new markets and expanding business across geographies for leading companies such as InfoEdge, MagicBricks, Aspiring Minds and Online Manipal.

