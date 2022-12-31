Unique SEO tools to help you grow your e-commerce store

By Arif Kazi

The e-commerce space is booming with both new-age and traditional brands trying to claim a share of the revenue pie by marking their business’ presence online. In a bid to stay above the competition, here are some tools that will help you get listed among the top results on the Search Engine Results Pages

The internet is flooded with brands and their e-commerce websites. With an array of competitors, generic keyword searches in any search engine provide users with innumerable pages’ search engine results pages of brands from over the world catering to their needs. What furthermore bolstered the shift in businesses from brick and mortar to the intangible virtual business is the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. With such an increase in traffic from service providers and producers in various industries on the internet, e-commerce is set to become the main channel of revenue generation for several brands. Testimony of the increased dependency on e-commerce by both businesses and users is a study by Statista which highlights that e-commerce which accounted for 7.4% of retail sales in 2015 is set to rise to 21.8% by 2024.

With so much potential in the online business sphere, you might want to increase traffic to your product website and the product page listed on various e-marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, among others. To get more visitors and genuine buyers to be directed to your website organically, you need to up your Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) game which will automatically rank you better on desired keyword searches by the audience.

Here are some SEO tools which will help you in building your website while following the best practices to be listed among the top search results on the Search Engine Results Page (SERPs).

Google Analytics

Who can second the efficiency and suggestions of this tool coming from the house of tech giant Google itself? An ultimate e-commerce SEO tool, Google Analytics is designed to provide you with instant information on the number of people visiting and using your website along with granular data about how they engaged with the website. You can use this tool without any hesitation as it is completely free. To rise the ranks on a search engine results page, Google Analytics will help you guide ideally on how you must track your website traffic diligently and ways to act on areas of improvement. Its key features include – Real-time precise reports, a user-friendly interface, etc.

SEMRush

With versatility in use cases, SEMRush provides one with actionable reports regarding SEO, content marketing, competitor research, PPC, and social media marketing. Entailing 26 tools related to SEO, SEMRush assists users with in-depth tracking of keyword research, on-page SEO, local SEO, and competitor SE analysis, among others. Preferred by some of the globally leading brands for SEO, SEMRush is popular due to its Position tracking tool, Hyper-targeting function using PIN Codes, Competitor discovery reports, and Integration with Google Data Studio.

Helium 10

If you are a regular seller of Amazon, Helium 10 will help you with many opportunities on the e-marketplace giant. With a range of tools aiding product research, keyword research, listing optimisation, marketing, and analytics, Helium 10 simplifies discovering high-volume, high-ranking keywords to elevate your brand’s position among the top search results. Its Magnet tool helps you with information on high-volume search terms that goes in line with your listed Amazon product. Easing listing optimisation, Helium 10’s Listing Optimisation Tools help you save time and capital.

Ahrefs

Yet another e-commerce SEO tool used by several brands, Ahrefs can help you with many functions including keyword research, competitor analysis, link building, etc., which will help you move up the ranks on the SERPs. With the ease of accessibility and conducting a comprehensive SEO audit of your e-commerce store, Ahrefs is useful in identifying broken links. Quantifying the data on the ranking of our website and actionable ways to reach a better spot, Ahrefs is preferred as a user-friendly e-commerce SEO platform.

Raven SEO Tools

Providing detailed SEO and SEM competitor research, Raven SEO Tools is a suite of tools that aids you with an easy understanding of keyword choices used by competing brands. It also helps you to review landing pages and suggests effective tips to increase the impact of your created content too. Making immersive reports on the performance of the website in attracting traffic and giving the leeway to integrate social media marketing tools too, Raven SEO Tools is also preferred for its seamless Search Engine optimisation of the e-commerce product page.

UberSuggest



An effective suite of e-commerce SEO tools that are free, Ubersuggest, the brainchild of Neil Patel provides one with innumerable ideas to optimise your website’s content. Equipped with more features, including a keyword ideas section that gives you long tail versions of a simple keyword. It also provides a detailed analysis of SERP overviews and suggests content ideas with a user-friendly interface. Ubersuggest also gives you details about how your competing brands have been performing in the e-commerce sphere by using SEO tools.

Google PageSpeed Insights

Helping to identify areas of improvement by giving detailed reports on the issues present in the website, Google PageSpeed Insights tool is free and aids in increasing the efficiency of core web vitals. It gives comprehensive insights about your website, making it an ideal SEO tool to track your website’s performance seamlessly.

Google Search Console

For optimum usage of Google Analytics for your website, you must integrate it with Google Search Console. With both of them being connected, your quest to improve opportunities regarding keywords simplifies. Suggesting aligning keywords searched by people to find your content, Google Search Console provides detailed information about landing pages, search queries, click to open rate among many more to increase the overall performance of your e-commerce store.

Moz Pro

Yet another in-demand SEO tool used for e-commerce optimisation, Moz Pro is Moz’s flagship suite of SEO tools that showcases a seamless resources section and an intriguing dashboard which entails detailed information about the SEO performance of your website. Giving an analysis of your placement on SERPs as compared to your competitors’ basis keywords, the Site Crawl unearths the issues that keep search engines restricted from crawling your website wholly.

The need for precise Search Engine Optimisation is so paramount in the modern day that it can decide the fortune of a brand and whether it will remain afloat or sink in the highly competitive eCommerce market. Bringing a multitude of benefits, SEO tools help with accurate reporting of your website’s ranking on SERPs, notify you of the content gaps based on your competitors’ performance, help you identify keywords relevant to your business, aid the formation of an effective content strategy by suggesting actionable tips, and elevate your product description writing skills. With so much to gauge in a bid to maximise your eCommerce efficiency, you must explore the aforementioned SEO tools today.

The author is the founder and managing director of Dust Value

