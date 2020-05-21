Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to address community radios

This is the first time Prakash Javedekar will address listeners of all community radio stations simultaneously

Government of India is launching an outreach programme wherein Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Prakash Javadekar will talk to community radios across the nation on May 22, 2020 and 7 pm. Aimed at harnessing radio’s power to reach the people in the remote corners of India, the talk will be simultaneously broadcast on all community radio stations of the country.

The outreach programme is a part of the government’s efforts to reach all sections of the country and keep them updated with COVID related communication. With about 290 community radio stations in the country, radio provides a massive platform to reach the grass root population. The talk will be broadcast in two segments, one of each Hindi and English. Listeners can tune in to FM Gold (100.1 MHz) to listen to the Minister, at 7:30 PM in Hindi and at 9:10 PM in English.

This is the first time Prakash Javedekar will address listeners of all community radio stations simultaneously. During the talk, he will also answer questions from community radio stations.

On May 19, 2020, the private FM industry had written to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar seeking an immediate relief package of Rs 300 crore. According to The Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), an industry body of private FM channels, without assistance from the government, the radio industry may incur a loss of Rs 600 crore by September this year.

