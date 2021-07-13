UNIBIC Foods appoints Naveen Pandey as CEO

His last assignment before joining UNIBIC was as the head of Marico’s New Foods’ Business Unit

UNIBIC Foods has announced the appointment of Naveen Pandey as its chief executive officer. In his new role, Pandey will be responsible for leading the strategic direction and growth journey of the company.

Pandey commands over two decades of senior management experience in the Indian FMCG space. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Indore, he has had successful stints with corporate giants such as PepsiCo and Asian Paints. His last assignment before joining UNIBIC was as the head of Marico’s New Foods’ Business Unit, where he led the start-up team to launch category defining products such as Saffola Honey, Saffola Mealmaker and Immuniveda.

“We believe that the experience Naveen brings to the table would bolster UNIBIC’s already impressive track record of delivering innovative products and help drive the company into a linear growth trajectory. His extensive background in FMCG should help UNIBIC gain further ground in the dynamic Indian foods industry and drive the organisation towards higher profitability. He will contribute to develop strategic alliances and expand UNIBIC’s presence in India and in international markets,” Sandeep Reddy, chairman of board of directors, UNIBIC, said.

“With a prolific number of unique and successful chapters, UNIBIC has carved a niche for itself while staying away from the beaten path, something that I strongly believe in. Given the dynamic of the foods business industry, UNIBIC’s modus operandi and strategy is sure to attract new consumers, strengthen the existing customer base and dial up business growth,” Pandey stated.

Having kicked off in collaboration with UNIBIC Australia in 2004, the company became a 100% independent Indian entity in 2012, backed by investments from Peepul Capital. UNIBIC started its journey in India with the introduction of the Anzac and Bradman cookies. Today, the company offers over 30 variants of the product, consistently upgrading their flavours to meet the evolving palate of the Indian consumer.

