Under Armour announces a partnership with Neeraj Chopra

Underdog Athletics, exclusive India distributor and licensee for Under Armour, has announced a partnership with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. This move is an important part of the company’s strategy to build sustainable long-term growth for Under Armour in India, the company said in an official statement. “An undeniable winner, Chopra defines grit and determination, and has risen above all challenges to succeed consistently at the global stage. Under Armour has been empowering and inspiring athletes to become better, stronger, and more focused through its innovative performance solutions,” it added further.

“Chopra defines grit, resilience, and determination. He continues to persevere, put in the hard work and consistently improve his performance, truly representing Under Armour’s ‘The Only Way Is Through’ philosophy. We are privileged to partner with Chopra in our pursuit of building Under Armour as the country’s most loved athletic performance brand,” Tushar Goculdas, managing director, Underdog Athletics, said on the association.

“I am really excited to represent Under Armour, and hope that together we will be able to inspire millions of aspiring athletes across the country. I believe that the right athletic gear makes a significant difference in an athlete’s performance, and I look forward to using the brand’s innovative products to further improve my fitness and perform better,” Chopra stated.

Underdog Athletics was founded by Tushar Goculdas, who launched and led Under Armour in India. In 2021, the company was appointed as Under Armour’s exclusive distributor and licensee to drive the immense potential for the brand in India. Under Armour is currently available in 18 cities across the country through 28 brand stores located in premier malls and high streets.

